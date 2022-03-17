15 Stone Pelters arrested in Srinagar

Insight Bureau: Police on Thursday said they have arrested 15 people allegedly involved in stone-pelting on security forces after an encounter in Srinagar in which three militants were killed. They said despite warnings, a mob had tried to approach the gunbattle site and hurled stones at security personnel.

“On March 16 at Shankarpora Nowgam Srinagar, three terrorists were neutralised. As per the standard operating procedure (SOP), the site was being cleared to ensure the safety of citizens. Signboards were also placed around the site of the encounter to dissuade citizens from approaching the site prior to sanitisation with regard to any left-over explosive from the terrorists,” a police official said.