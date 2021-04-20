Crackdown on Hotels, Restros, Street Food Joints in Odisha

TNI Bureau: In view of a surge in Covid 19 cases in the State, Odisha Government tightened the Covid restrictions further by launching a crackdown on hotels, restaurants and street food joints that witness a mad rush and have become potential super spreader hotspots.

As part of the new Covid guidelines that will take effect from April 21, 2021, Hotels/Restaurants won’t allow outside persons (other than their in-house resident guests) to dine inside their premises in due compliance of Covid-19 protocols.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

They can however, serve take away food to customers/ buyers/ clients. Further, the hotels/ restaurants can take online orders and deliver take away food to the customers.

The Food Courts inside the Shopping Malls will also remain closed for seat-in dining. Only take away food shall be allowed. No one will be allowed to take/consume food in the mall premises. Owner/Management of the Mall will ensure no overcrowding within the shop and common areas.