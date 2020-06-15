English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

COVID-19 peak in India may arrive mid-November: Study

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: The peak stage may now arrive around mid-November when a scarcity of isolation and ICU beds and ventilators can arise, according to a study.

The study, conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said the lockdown helped in bringing down the number of infections by 69 to 97%.

However, this shortfall is estimated to be 83% less than what it could have been without the lockdown and strengthened public health measures.

In terms of COVID-19 mortality, approximately 60% deaths were prevented.

