English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Last Instagram Post addressed to Late Mother

By Sagar Satapathy
102

TNI Bureau: His mother had passed away in 2002 when he was just 16. And, he never managed to recover from that shock, which is not unusual too. She always missed his Mom during his joy and pain.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was going through a tough phase of depression, had posted last time on Instagram on June 3. And, it was addressed to his Late Mother.

Related Posts

IGP Amitabh Thakur shares Rare Pic with Sushant Singh Rajput

Odia Captain pilots Flight that brings back Stranded Odias…

If we read between the lines, we would know what was going in his mind and how he was struggling to to cope with the situation.

“Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And, a fleeting life, negotiating between the two. माँ ❤️”

Sagar Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!