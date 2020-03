TNI Bureau: At least 442 new deaths have been reported in Spain in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 4,089 and counting.

Number of positive cases in the country has risen to 56,188 with the detection of 6,673 new cases. Out of those, 7,015 people have recovered till date.

Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has tested positive for the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.