Covaxin effective against Delta Variant of Covid

TNI Bureau: According to recent studies conducted by the US’ National Institute of Health (NIH), the top American health research institute, Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), effectively neutralizes both Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus.



Blood serum from patients who had taken Covaxin was collected and studied in two trials — Study 1 and Study 2. According to the NIH, the findings show that the vaccine generates antibodies that successfully neutralize the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617 (Delta) forms of SARS-CoV-2, which were initially discovered in the UK and India, respectively.



According to the press release, Covaxin contains a disabled version of SARS-CoV-2 that cannot multiply but still stimulates the immune system to generate antibodies against the virus. The vaccine is “safe and well-tolerated,” according to published results from a phase 2 trial.



As per the press release from NIH, “The results from two studies of blood serum from people who had received Covaxin suggest that the vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralize the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617 (Delta) variants of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in the UK and India, respectively.”