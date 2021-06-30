TNI Evening News Headlines – June 30, 2021

Key News Headlines of June 30, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Government releases COVID assistance of Rs 386 Cr to the bank accounts of 18 lakh landless farmers registered under KALIA scheme.
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 417 more COVID positive cases & 376 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 287 local contact cases and 130 quarantine cases.

➡️ 3233 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 877540.

➡️ Odisha extends partial lockdown till July 16.

➡️ Odisha Government releases COVID assistance of Rs 386 Cr to the bank accounts of 18 lakh landless farmers registered under KALIA scheme.

➡️ Now, dial single number 108 for all emergency Ambulance services in Odisha.

➡️ Congress party to launch Statewide demonstration at every block office in Odisha from July 7 – 17 protesting rising fuel prices

➡️ 700 kg of ganja worth Rs 50 Lakh being smuggled to Haryana from Odisha seized from Tamando on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Fund allocation to SHGs under Mission Shakti will double: Sujatha Karthikeyan, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Mission Shakti at FICCI Odisha Meet.

India News

➡️ PM Modi to address medical community on National Doctors Day tomorrow.

➡️ The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declares the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021 on its official website at https://upsc.gov.in/.

➡️ India’s Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says US’ National Institute of Health.

➡️ COVID-19: Govt extends ban on scheduled international flights till July 31.

➡️ AstraZeneca partners with Docon to digitise 1,000 clinics across India.

➡️ Mukul Goel has been appointed Uttar Pradesh’s new Director General of Police.

➡️ Navjot Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid Punjab Congress infighting.

➡️ Supreme Court asks Baba Ramdev to place original record of his statement on Allopathy.

➡️ Central government extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Nagaland for another six months.

➡️ The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 125.8 in May 2021, which increased by 16.8% (provisional) as compared to the Index of May 2020.

➡️ NALCO’s net profit jumps by 840% in 2020-21 financial year.

World News

➡️ No payment received from Brazil govt, ‘step-by-step’ approach followed: Bharat Biotech over Covaxin deal row.

➡️ Over 130 dead as Canada reels under record breaking temperature.

➡️ No Covid-19 vaccine affects fertility, clarifies Union health ministry.

➡️ Pakistan under pressure from U.S., Western powers over close ties with China: Imran Khan.

➡️ Russia reports record Virus Deaths for Second Day in a Row.

➡️ Indian-American family among 150 Missing after US Building Collapse.

