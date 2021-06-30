TNI Evening News Headlines – June 30, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 417 more COVID positive cases & 376 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 287 local contact cases and 130 quarantine cases.

➡️ 3233 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 877540.

➡️ Odisha extends partial lockdown till July 16.

➡️ Odisha Government releases COVID assistance of Rs 386 Cr to the bank accounts of 18 lakh landless farmers registered under KALIA scheme.

➡️ Now, dial single number 108 for all emergency Ambulance services in Odisha.

➡️ Congress party to launch Statewide demonstration at every block office in Odisha from July 7 – 17 protesting rising fuel prices

➡️ 700 kg of ganja worth Rs 50 Lakh being smuggled to Haryana from Odisha seized from Tamando on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Fund allocation to SHGs under Mission Shakti will double: Sujatha Karthikeyan, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Mission Shakti at FICCI Odisha Meet.

India News

➡️ PM Modi to address medical community on National Doctors Day tomorrow.

➡️ The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declares the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021 on its official website at https://upsc.gov.in/.

➡️ India’s Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says US’ National Institute of Health.

➡️ COVID-19: Govt extends ban on scheduled international flights till July 31.

➡️ AstraZeneca partners with Docon to digitise 1,000 clinics across India.

➡️ Mukul Goel has been appointed Uttar Pradesh’s new Director General of Police.

➡️ Navjot Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid Punjab Congress infighting.

➡️ Supreme Court asks Baba Ramdev to place original record of his statement on Allopathy.

➡️ Central government extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Nagaland for another six months.

➡️ The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 125.8 in May 2021, which increased by 16.8% (provisional) as compared to the Index of May 2020.

➡️ NALCO’s net profit jumps by 840% in 2020-21 financial year.

World News

➡️ No payment received from Brazil govt, ‘step-by-step’ approach followed: Bharat Biotech over Covaxin deal row.

➡️ Over 130 dead as Canada reels under record breaking temperature.

➡️ No Covid-19 vaccine affects fertility, clarifies Union health ministry.

➡️ Pakistan under pressure from U.S., Western powers over close ties with China: Imran Khan.

➡️ Russia reports record Virus Deaths for Second Day in a Row.

➡️ Indian-American family among 150 Missing after US Building Collapse.