TNI Bureau: The scrub typhus cases in Odisha are on the rise. And now, Agriculture Secretary Arabinda Padhee has tested positive for the bush typhus.

According to sources at the Health department, Padhee developed some symptoms of the scrub typhus two days ago, following which he went for a test and the report returned positive.

The Agriculture Secretary is currently undergoing treatment at home as his health condition is stable, added the sources.

Till date, the number of scrub typhus cases in Odisha has reached at 2,820.

Scrub typhus is a caused by a bacteria called Orientia tsutsugamushi. Scrub typhus is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). Fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes rash are some of the most common symptoms of scrub typhus.