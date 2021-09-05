TNI Evening News Headlines – September 5, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 143 more COVID positive cases & 159 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 103 local contact cases and 40 quarantine cases.

➡️ 763 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 997063.

➡️ National Highways Authority of India is going to construct two big tunnels in southern region of the State as part of the 465 km Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor. The corridor will run through Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for Iconic Adarsha Vidyalaya in Bhubaneswar on Teachers Day.

➡️ Low Pressure likely in 24 Hours, Collectors in Odisha asked to remain alert to deal with emergencies that may occur due to heavy rainfall activities.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind confers National Award to 44 Teachers including 2 from Odisha.

India News

➡️ Trinamool Congress announces CM Mamata Banerjee as its candidate for Bhabanipur by-election.

➡️ 1st ever coronavirus epidemic hit over 21,000 years ago: Study.

➡️ Kerala recorded 26,701 cases and 74 deaths yesterday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ JNU to reopen on Monday.

➡️ Massive show of farmers’ strength, unity at Muzaffarnagar ‘mahapanchayat’ call for Bharat Bandh on September 27.

➡️ Tokyo Paralympics: India finishes 24th with record 19 medals.

➡️ TeamIndia’s support staff put under isolation after Head Coach Ravi Shastri tests positive.

World News

➡️ US detects 2,000 Cases of Covid Mu Variant.

➡️ 13 police personnel killed in an attack by Islamic State against a checkpoint near Kirkuk in northern Iraq.

➡️ At least 17 killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul, say reports.

➡️ Several soldiers killed in southwestern Pakistan suicide bombing.

➡️ Google locks Afghan Government accounts as Taliban seek emails: Source.

➡️ China, Iran aim for smooth transition of power in Afghanistan.