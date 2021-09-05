TNI Evening News Headlines – September 5, 2021
Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 143 more COVID positive cases & 159 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 103 local contact cases and 40 quarantine cases.
➡️ 763 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 997063.
➡️ National Highways Authority of India is going to construct two big tunnels in southern region of the State as part of the 465 km Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor. The corridor will run through Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for Iconic Adarsha Vidyalaya in Bhubaneswar on Teachers Day.
➡️ Low Pressure likely in 24 Hours, Collectors in Odisha asked to remain alert to deal with emergencies that may occur due to heavy rainfall activities.
➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind confers National Award to 44 Teachers including 2 from Odisha.
India News
➡️ Trinamool Congress announces CM Mamata Banerjee as its candidate for Bhabanipur by-election.
➡️ 1st ever coronavirus epidemic hit over 21,000 years ago: Study.
➡️ Kerala recorded 26,701 cases and 74 deaths yesterday.
➡️ JNU to reopen on Monday.
➡️ Massive show of farmers’ strength, unity at Muzaffarnagar ‘mahapanchayat’ call for Bharat Bandh on September 27.
➡️ Tokyo Paralympics: India finishes 24th with record 19 medals.
➡️ TeamIndia’s support staff put under isolation after Head Coach Ravi Shastri tests positive.
World News
➡️ US detects 2,000 Cases of Covid Mu Variant.
➡️ 13 police personnel killed in an attack by Islamic State against a checkpoint near Kirkuk in northern Iraq.
➡️ At least 17 killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul, say reports.
➡️ Several soldiers killed in southwestern Pakistan suicide bombing.
➡️ Google locks Afghan Government accounts as Taliban seek emails: Source.
➡️ China, Iran aim for smooth transition of power in Afghanistan.
