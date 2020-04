Corona Update @ USA – April 13, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 1,535 new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 31,111 new cases of Coronavirus. Death Toll in the USA has crossed 23,000 mark, while number of positive cases has topped 587,000.

France has reported 574 COVID-19 deaths and 4,188 positive cases. Italy has reported 566 deaths and 3,153 positive cases while Spain witnessed 784 new deaths and 4,080 positive cases. 717 new deaths and 4,342 +ve cases were reported from the UK.

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide nears the 1,925,000 mark. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 119,600.

USA Corona Update:

👉 1,535 new deaths; 31,111 confirmed cases in last 24 hours

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 23,644; Number of Cases – 587,155

👉 New York accounts for 34% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 671 new deaths reported from New York State – lowest daily death in a while. 6,140 new positive cases.

👉 Over 36,000 COVID-19 patients in the US have recovered so far.

👉 USA has conducted over 2.94 million tests so far.

👉 Death Toll in New York reached 10,000.

👉 New York State – 10,056 deaths; 195,655 cases

👉 New Jersey – 2,443 deaths; 64,584 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 844 deaths; 25,475 cases

👉 Michigan – 1,602 deaths; 26,867 cases

👉 California – 731 deaths; 24,353 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 590 deaths; 24,292 cases

👉 Illinois – 794 deaths; 22,025 cases

👉 Florida – 499 deaths; 21,019 cases

👉 Louisiana – 884 deaths; 21,016 cases

👉 Texas – 295 deaths; 14,277 cases

👉 Georgia – 480 deaths; 13,621 cases

👉 Connecticut – 602 deaths; 13,381 cases

👉 Washington – 523 deaths; 10,703 cases

👉 Maryland – 262 deaths; 8,936 cases

👉 Indiana – 350 deaths; 8,236 cases

👉 Colorado – 304 deaths; 7,684 cases

👉 Ohio – 274 deaths; 6,975 cases