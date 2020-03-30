English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Corona Update: Breaking News from USA – March 30

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 17,951 COVID-19 positive cases and 298 new deaths in the last 24 hours. US President Donal Trump has extended the social distancing (not lockdown) guidelines till April 30, 2020.

👉 Number of positive cases in USA rises to 142,178
👉 Death Toll in USA – 2,493
👉 Over 894,000 tests performed till date
👉 16% positive cases on the basis of test reports
👉 New York continues to be hit by CoronaVirus menace – 59,648 positive cases & 965 deaths
👉 13,386 cases and 161 deaths in New Jersey

Number of positive cases worldwide reach 722,464 and death toll 33,982.

