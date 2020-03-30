Corona Update (Morning News) – March 30, 2020

* 2nd phase of Budget Session of Odisha Assembly begins at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.
* Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack all set to be converted into a Covid-19 Hospital soon.
* The 500-bedded COVID-19 Hospital at SUM to be inaugurated soon.
* Rourkela District administration puts 58 persons (residents of Bolangir and Sonepur) including driver and helper of a bus under quarantine; all of them, who reached Odisha in a special bus arranged by Uttar Pradesh Govt.
* Number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 1,071 in India (including 942 active cases, 100 cured/discharged cases and 29 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
* Maharashtra corona positive case tally rises to 215; over 200 in Kerala till date.
* “There is no plan of extending the lockdown, informs Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.
* Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s #BeingHuman Foundation to transfer cash to the bank accounts of 25,000 Daily Wage Artistes (Workers) of Bollywood.
* AIIMS, Delhi has decided to convert its Trauma Centre building into #COVID19 hospital.
* Centre suspends 2 Delhi Govt Officials, issues show-cause to 2 others for dereliction of duty during #Lockdown owing to #Covid_19 .
* US President Donald Trump extends US Social Distancing Guidelines till April 30, 2020. Number of COVID-19 +ve Cases in USA – 1,42,070. Deaths – 2,484.
* Global Covid-19 Death Toll crosses 33,000.
* Number of #Covid_19 positive cases in #Pakistan goes up to 1,526. Death Toll stands at 14.
* WhatsApp reduces Status video time limit to 15 seconds in India.
