Corona Update (Morning News) – March 30, 2020

* 2nd phase of Budget Session of Odisha Assembly begins at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

* Ashwini Hospital, Cuttack all set to be converted into a Covid-19 Hospital soon.

* The 500-bedded COVID-19 Hospital at SUM to be inaugurated soon.

* Rourkela District administration puts 58 persons (residents of Bolangir and Sonepur) including driver and helper of a bus under quarantine; all of them, who reached Odisha in a special bus arranged by Uttar Pradesh Govt.

* Number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 1,071 in India (including 942 active cases, 100 cured/discharged cases and 29 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

* Maharashtra corona positive case tally rises to 215; over 200 in Kerala till date.

* “There is no plan of extending the lockdown, informs Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

* Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s #BeingHuman Foundation to transfer cash to the bank accounts of 25,000 Daily Wage Artistes (Workers) of Bollywood.

* AIIMS, Delhi has decided to convert its Trauma Centre building into #COVID19 hospital.

* Centre suspends 2 Delhi Govt Officials, issues show-cause to 2 others for dereliction of duty during #Lockdown owing to #Covid_19 .

* US President Donald Trump extends US Social Distancing Guidelines till April 30, 2020. Number of COVID-19 +ve Cases in USA – 1,42,070. Deaths – 2,484.

* Global Covid-19 Death Toll crosses 33,000.

* Number of #Covid_19 positive cases in #Pakistan goes up to 1,526. Death Toll stands at 14.

* WhatsApp reduces Status video time limit to 15 seconds in India.