Congress goes Aggressive; Appoints Observers for 4 States

TNI Bureau: In a surprising move, the Congress acted smart and appointed AICC Observers for 4 states, which had gone to polls and are awaiting results tomorrow. They will coordinate the meetings of the Congress Legislature Party.

The move is seen as a strategy to outsmart BJP in case of wafer thin majority or hung assembly in any of the states.

📌 The Congress has appointed Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Madhusudan Mistry, Mukul Wasnik and Shakeel Ahmed Khan as the Observers of Rajasthan.

📌 DK Shivakumar, Deepa Das Munshi, Dr. Ajoy Kumar, K Muraleedharan and KJ George have been appointed as the Observers for Telangana.

📌 Ajay Maken, Ramesh Chennithala and Pritam Singh have been appointed Observers for Chhattisgarh.

📌 Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Prithviraj Chavan, Rajeev Shukla and Chandrakanth Handore have been appointed as Observers for Madhya Pradesh.