Condolences pour in for Dr. Damodar Rout; Naveen pays Last Respect

TNI Bureau: Condolences poured in for senior BJD leader Dr. Damodar Rout, who passed away early this morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik personally went to pay his last respect to the departed soul. Several leaders and eminent personalities had a last darshan of Dr. Rout at his residence.

Dr. Damodar Rout’s mortal remains were later taken to Odisha Assembly and Sankha Bhavan. A guard of honour was given to him at the Assembly.

From President Droupadi Murmu to Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with several dignitaries paid their tributes to the veteran leader.

“Saddened by the demise of veteran leader Shri Damodar Rout who served as minister several times in Odisha Government. Shri Rout’s contribution to the progress of Odisha and the country will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family members and followers,” said President Droupadi Murmu on the X.

Odisha Chief Minister on his X handle said, “I am saddened to learn about the demise of senior Biju Janata Dal leader and former minister Damodar Rout. This is an irreparable loss in #Odisha politics. His work for the service and betterment of the people will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the bereaved family members.”

Odisha Governor also paid his tributes through a post on X. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also mourned the demise of Dr. Rout.

Likewise, BJP National VP Baijayant Panda expresses condolences on the demise of senior leader Damodar Rout; tweets, “I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of the senior politician, former minister of #Odisha govt and my friend Dr. Damodar Rout. May his soul rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, the veteran leader’s body is being taken to his native Pradeep-Erasama where the people will pay their last respected before it is cremated at Puri Swargadwara later in the evening today.

Saddened by the demise of veteran leader Shri Damodar Rout who served as minister several times in Odisha Government. Shri Rout's contribution to the progress of Odisha and the country will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family members and followers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 22, 2024

ପୂର୍ବତନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତଥା ବରିଷ୍ଠ ରାଜନେତା ଦାମୋଦର ରାଉତଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତରେ ମାନ୍ୟବର ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ଗଭୀର ଦୁଃଖପ୍ରକାଶ କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ଓ ଅନୁଗାମୀମାନଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି।ଦକ୍ଷ ବିଧାୟକ,କ୍ରିୟାଶୀଳ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଓ ଲୋକପ୍ରିୟ ରାଜନେତା ଭାବେ ତାଙ୍କର ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠା ରହିଛି ବୋଲି ପ୍ରକାଶ କରି ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି। — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) March 22, 2024

ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳର ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନେତା ତଥା ପୂର୍ବତନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଦାମୋଦର ରାଉତଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଓଡ଼ିଶା ରାଜନୀତିରେ ଏହା ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି। ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସେବା ତଥା ଉନ୍ନତି ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 22, 2024

ପୂର୍ବତନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତଥା ବରିଷ୍ଠ ନେତା ଦାମୋଦର ରାଉତଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ । ଦୀର୍ଘ ବର୍ଷ ଧରି ରାଜନୀତିରେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ରହି ଲୋକକଲ୍ୟାଣ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ନିଜକୁ ନିୟୋଜିତ କରିଥିଲେ । ତାଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଜଣେ ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟବାଦୀ ଓ ଅନୁଭବୀ ରାଜନେତାଙ୍କୁ ହରାଇଲା । ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ… — Dharmendra Pradhan (मोदी का परिवार) (@dpradhanbjp) March 22, 2024