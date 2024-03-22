TNI Morning News Headlines – March 22, 2024

➡️Mortal remains of veteran BJD leader and former Minister Damodar Rout brought to Odisha Assembly, given guard of honour.
➡️A schoolteacher of Saheed Birsa Munda Public School at Hatabharandi in Raighar area of Nabarangpur was arrested for meting out corporal punishment to a five-year-old boy.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, received Guard of Honour as he arrived in Bhutan for two-day state visit.
➡️ISRO achieves major milestone in reusable launch vehicle tech with landing experiment.
➡️Enforcement Directorate to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special court.
➡️Supreme Court will hear today Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s writ petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate yesterday in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.
➡️AAP Delhi Minister Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj detained by police during party’s protest at ITO in Delhi.
➡️The scheduled sitting of Delhi Assembly on 22nd March stands cancelled. The next sitting of the House will be held on 27th March at 11.00 AM.
➡️Supreme Court criticises Tamil Nadu Governor for not appointing Ponmudi as Minister.
➡️Supreme Court refuses to entertain BRS leader K Kavitha’s bail plea against ED arrest; asks her to approach Trial Court for Bail.
➡️Allahabad High Court declares ‘UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004’ as UNCONSTITUTIONAL being violative of the principle of Secularism.
➡️One died, several injured after a part of an under-construction bridge collapsed near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur.
➡️Spiritual guru and founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev is recovering well and making steady progress: Isha Foundation.
➡️India-backed landmark resolution on AI safeguards adopted unanimously at UNGA.
