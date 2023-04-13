Communal Tensions: Internet Services suspended in Sambalpur

TNI Bureau: In a bid to stop further escalation of communal tensions in the region, the Home Secretary in Odisha has issued directives to suspend the Internet services and social media access for 48 hours.

All Broadband/Dial-up and Mobile Data services will remain suspended. Access to WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram has been prohibited with immediate effect.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

A group of people had pelted stones at the Hanuman Jayanti Bike Rally in Sambalpur, leading to violence. Several policemen were injured.

While Section 144 has been imposed in Sambalpur since yesterday, around 43 people have been detained so far.

Bombs have been recovered during the search operations.