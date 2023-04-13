Hanuman Jayanti Violence in Sambalpur: Dharmendra, Jay slam Odisha Govt

TNI Bureau: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda slammed Odisha Government over the violence during Hanuman Jayanti celebration in Odisha’s Sambalpur yesterday evening.

“Police and public were injured in yesterday’s incident. It shows the incompetency of the state govt. It proved that law & order situation is not good in the State,” said Pradhan while reacting over the violence.

Likewise, Baijayant Panda targeted the State government said, “The incident of stone pelting on a procession organised before the Hanuman Jayanti ceremony in Sambalpur in which many policemen and devotees were injured has pained me. All peace-loving citizens should express concern on this.”

“The law and order situation in the state has completely collapsed and the situation is such that police are unable to protect themselves,” he added.

It is to be noted here that some miscreants from a certain community pelted stones at the bike rally which was held to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti in Sambalpur yesterday. This led to a clash between two groups, which left at least 10 police personnel including the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Sambalpur and the IIC of Dhanupali Police Station injured.

Later, Section 144 was clamped in entire area of Town Police Station, Dhanupali Police Station, Khetrajpur Police Station, Ainthapali Police Station, Bareipali Police Station & Sadar Police Station in Sambalpur to bring the situation under control.

Similarly, the Odisha government today ordered suspension of internet services in Sambalpur district for 48 hours beginning from 10 AM to prevent further spread of inflammatory and motivated messages over the violence.