TNI Morning News Headlines – April 13, 2023

➡️In the aftermath of violence during Hanuman Jayanti rally, Internet services suspended in Sambalpur for 48 hours.
➡️BJP fields Tankadhar Tripathy as candidate for Jharsuguda Bypoll.
➡️Jharsuguda Bypoll: Nomination papers filing to begin today.
➡️Bhubaneswar records 31.6 degree Celsius, Puri logs 32.2 degree by 8.30 am today.
➡️India records 10,158 new cases in 24 hours; Active case tally stands at 44,998.
➡️Another soldier dies of gunshot wound at Bathinda Military Station in a case of suspected accidental firing.
➡️Kolkata Metro creates History as Kolkata successfully conducts test run of India’s first underwater metro train for 4.8-km distance between Esplanade and Howrah Maidan.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually distributes appointment letters to 71,000 new recruits.
➡️Rupee rises 14 paise to 81.97 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Indian Premier League 2023: Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by three runs.
