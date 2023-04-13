TNI Morning News Headlines – April 13, 2023

➡️ In the aftermath of violence during Hanuman Jayanti rally, Internet services suspended in Sambalpur for 48 hours.

➡️ BJP fields Tankadhar Tripathy as candidate for Jharsuguda Bypoll.

➡️ Jharsuguda Bypoll: Nomination papers filing to begin today.

➡️ Bhubaneswar records 31.6 degree Celsius, Puri logs 32.2 degree by 8.30 am today.

➡️ India records 10,158 new cases in 24 hours; Active case tally stands at 44,998.

➡️ Another soldier dies of gunshot wound at Bathinda Military Station in a case of suspected accidental firing.

➡️Kolkata Metro creates History as Kolkata successfully conducts test run of India’s first underwater metro train for 4.8-km distance between Esplanade and Howrah Maidan.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually distributes appointment letters to 71,000 new recruits.

➡️ Rupee rises 14 paise to 81.97 against US dollar in early trade.