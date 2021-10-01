CM Naveen promotes Koraput Coffee on International Coffee Day

Insight Bureau: On the occasion of International Coffee Day, CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Koraput Coffee Cafe and a dedicated e-commerce platform (Koraputcoffee.org) to promote Koraput Coffee across the globe.

The Odisha government is also planning to set up numbers of Koraput Coffee Cafes across the country, which will help establish the brand and boost the coffee cultivators of Koraput.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “I am glad, in just two years Koraput coffee has carved a niche for itself. For the benefit of tribal livelihood, my government has undertaken multiple initiatives for the promotion of Koraput Coffee. This year, Coffee Development Trust at Koraput has taken up to 300 ha of new and old coffee plantations. On the occasion of International coffee day, I am happy to launch a dedicated e-commerce website and social media handles of Koraput coffee: Koraputcoffee.org. I am also delighted to announce the opening of the Koraput coffee Cafe at Koraput district to popularize the brand”.

The Koraput coffee has emerged as a brand, with the support of the Odisha government. Coffee farming is transforming the lives in the Tribal hinterland of Odisha’s Koraput district.

Located at a height of 3,000 feet above sea level, Koraput is ideal for coffee cultivation due to its cool climate and rainfall. Koraput coffee is a unique blend, consisting of 100 percent Arabica coffee that will be competing in the coffee market in near future.