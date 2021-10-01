Arindam Das’ family not seeking Financial Help from Public, Tweets Sister
Jharana Das, younger sister of Arindam Das, urged people on social media not to circulate such fake news and rumours after passing away of her brother in the boat tragedy.
Insight Bureau: The family of journalist Arindam Das, who died during live coverage of elephant rescue operation in Mundali barrage last week, appealed the public not to believe any fake news circulating on social media that they are seeking any financial help.
As per the statement, Arindam was living in a joint family that comprises of 3 sisters, two brothers including him, mother, uncle (father’s brother), aunt, wife and his son. All his brother and sisters are married and doing fine with their lives.
His father late Jugal Kishore Das, who was working in SBI, was well known for his honesty and humanity, she mentioned.
Earlier, the Odisha Television Limited (OTV) had announced Rs. 20 lakh compensation for Arindam and Keonjhar district administration on Sunday handed over a cheque of Rs 4 lakh to the bereaved family.
In this tough time, this is what I could think of doing to stop the rumors circulating about my brother Arindam Das. We are not in a condition to take these. Try to think what if it happens with your own family. Please stop making fun of anyone's tragedy 🙏 #ArindamDas pic.twitter.com/D7xBRpFH9S
— Jharana Das (@Jharna_2wt) October 1, 2021
