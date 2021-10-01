Arindam Das’ family not seeking Financial Help from Public, Tweets Sister

Insight Bureau: The family of journalist Arindam Das, who died during live coverage of elephant rescue operation in Mundali barrage last week, appealed the public not to believe any fake news circulating on social media that they are seeking any financial help.

Jharana Das, younger sister of Arindam Das, urged people on social media not to circulate such fake news and rumours after passing away of her brother in the boat tragedy.

As per the statement, Arindam was living in a joint family that comprises of 3 sisters, two brothers including him, mother, uncle (father’s brother), aunt, wife and his son. All his brother and sisters are married and doing fine with their lives.

His father late Jugal Kishore Das, who was working in SBI, was well known for his honesty and humanity, she mentioned.

Earlier, the Odisha Television Limited (OTV) had announced Rs. 20 lakh compensation for Arindam and Keonjhar district administration on Sunday handed over a cheque of Rs 4 lakh to the bereaved family.