Odisha Para Shuttler Pramod Bhagat wins GOLD in Asian Para Games

TNI Bureau: Odisha’s Shuttler Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold in men’s SL3 category in the ongoing Asian Para Games 2023 at Hangzhou, China.

Bhagat got the medal by winning over Nitesh Kumar 22-20, 18-21, 21-19 in a thrilling Men’s SL3 category clash, with the latter settling for a silver medal.

Bhagat clinched India’s 21st gold medal and his third personal medal at the sporting spectacle and this his third.

Earlier, he had got the Bronze Medal in the Badminton Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 event with Manisha Ramadass. Besides, along with Sukant Kadam, he had won the bronze in men’s doubles.

In 2018 Jakarta Asian Para Games too he had won the gold medal.