Major security breach inside Lok Sabha on Parliament Attack’s Anniversary

TNI Bureau: A major security breach has been reported in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday morning after two visitors seated in the public gallery jumped from the visitors’ gallery and ran into the chamber of the House and sprayed yellow-coloured smoke.

Ministers of Parliament (MPs) left the House immediately and proceedings were adjourned.

Shortly after the incident, Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla said that the smoke from the canisters was harmless and not a cause of worry.

At least 4 people have detained – 2 from Lok Sabha and 2 from outside the Parliament. They are being interrogated.

It has come to light that two men who created ruckus in Lok Sabha, received visitor passes through Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha.

According to latest reports, the Lok Sabha Speaker will ban the visitor passes to prevent such security breach. Preliminary probe suggested that the materials with the protestors have been seized. The gas canisters were hidden in shoes by protestors.

Forensic teams and other officials have arrived inside the Parliament to probe the matter. An all-party meeting of floor leaders has been convened at 4 PM.

The question is how did the attack take place on the anniversary of Parliament attack of December 13, 2001? Does this prove that we were not as cautious as we should have been?

Six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, and a gardener were killed in a terror attack on the Parliament of India on this fateful day of 2001.