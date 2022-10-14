Chingari partners with Rage Fan ahead of ICC T20 World Cup

Chingari, World’s fastest growing on-chain social app has signed up a long-term partnership with RageFan a multi-sports fantasy and blockchain gaming platform ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup to provide their users with a unique experience of participating in Fantasy sports using GARI tokens.

This partnership would unleash additional utilities for the GARI token and benefit the GARI token holders by allowing them to compete with other users for the upcoming T20 World Cup and FIFA World Cup on RageFan DFS (the Sports platform of RageFan).

Along with this, GARI token holders will be able to play hypercasual play-2-earn games with GARI tokens on the Scramble app (blockchain gaming), based on their score in the games, they will either lose or win tokens.

The integration of GARI tokens on the RageFan DFS and Scramble app would happen on October 13, 2022. To celebrate the partnership, RageFan would be organising free sports leagues for the Chingari users from October 16 to October 25, 2022. The collaboration of RageFan and Chingari would generate interest from the Chingari app users, GARI token holders, and fantasy sports lovers to participate in leagues based on real-life sporting events on RageFan DFS. This integration will also benefit the crypto native enthusiasts who never fail to show avid interest to experience divergent blockchain platforms all around the world.

Speaking on the partnership, Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder, Chingari said, Our vision of GARI token having multi-utility is today witnessing a significant leap as we enter a strategic partnership with RageFan. Democratising access to crypto assets and enabling cross-functional application of the same for Chingari’s 40 million strong community of enthusiasts is one of the critical aspects of our mission. Our association with RageFan will empower our community to use GARI tokens and leverage the same across multiple facets which sit at the cross section of what moves our community, especially fantasy sports.”

Mr Satheesh Ananthsubramaniam, CEO, Rage Fan said, “RageFan is excited about the opportunity to partner with the leading Web3 social platform! Our keenness to add value to the community around what they enjoy doing – sharing creative content, playing games and their love for sports – this is a bedrock of our partnership and we will continue to find and create value very closely. Together, we will value our users! For our USERS!”