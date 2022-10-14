Dhamnagar Bypoll: Raju Das files nomination as Independent

TNI Bureau: The BJD strategists failed to convince “rebel” Rajendra Das, as he filed nomination for the Dhamnagar Bypoll as an Independent Candidate. Raju Das took the blessings of his elders and filed the nomination, accompanied by his hundreds of his supporters.

Many senior BJP leaders of the area as well as workers were seen supporting Raju Das today. Although BJD is still hopeful of convincing him to withdraw his nomination, Rajendra Das looked confident and determined and refused to give in. “I will fight for the people of Dhamnagar. I will give a befitting reply to the conspirators,” he vowed.

The BJD has officially fielded Tihidi Block Chairperson Abanti Das from Dhamnagar to play the ‘Women Card’. She will file her nomination today. However, Raju Das has disturned the political equations, making things easier for BJP candidate and late Bishnu Sethi’s son Suryabanshi Suraj, it’s believed.

Raju Das had won from Dhamnagar in 2009 in a tough fight against Bishnu Sethi of the BJP. Rajendra had polled 48,424 votes while Sethi had secured 43,480 votes.

He was denied a ticket in 2014, but worked for the party’s official candidate. BJD candidate Muktikanta Mandal (71,538) won by 9,192 votes against Bishnu Charan Sethi (62,346).

In 2019 polls, BJP wrested the seat from BJD, as Bishnu Sethi (80,111) won against Rajendra Das (75,486) by 4,625 votes.