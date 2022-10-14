BJD Candidate Abanti Das files nomination for Dhamnagar Bypoll

TNI Bureau: Despite the setback the party received after “rebel” Rajendra Das filed the nomination as an Independent Candidate, BJD’s official candidate Abanti Das filed the nomination for Dhamnagar Bypoll, flanked by thousands of supporters.

Senior BJD leaders accompanied Abanti Das during the procession as well as at the nomination filing process.

Abanti Das, who is the Chairperson of Tihidi Block and has a vast experience in Mission Shakti SHG activities, got the nod to contest the bypolls, which was a surprising move.

Dhamnagar may witness triangular contest between Abanti Das (BJD), Suryabanshi Suraj (BJD) and Rajendra Das (Independent) unless Raju Das withdraws from the race.