Rajnath Singh regrets “accidental firing” of Missile

Insight Bureau: Defence minister Rajnath Singh regretted over the “inadvertent firing of missile” that reportedly landed in Pakistan on March 9. Earlier, India had said that a missile was accidentally fired from a military base and expressed regret that it landed in Pakistan.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Rajnath Singh said: “A missile was unfortunately accidentally launched on March 9. The incident occurred during a routine inspection. We later came to know that it had landed in Pakistan. Our operations, maintenance, and inspections are conducted following a set of standard operating procedures, which are being evaluated. Any laxity found in the safety and security of our weapons systems will be dealt with immediately. Our missile system is extremely trustworthy and secure. Our armed forces are experienced in handling such systems.”