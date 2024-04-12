Odisha extends Cashless treatment under BSKY to polling personnel

TNI Bureau: Odisha government has reportedly extended the cashless treatment under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) to polling personnel who might get affected due to heat stroke during election duty.

As per the notification issued by Health and Family Welfare Department, the affected personnel will be provided immediate cashless treatment at all empanelled private hospitals across Odisha.

In her letter to all the empanelled private hospitals (inside State) under the Biju Swastya Kalyan Yojana, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Shalin Pandit said, “In continuation to this department letter no 4120 dated 15.02.2024, I am to say that in addition to all BSKY Package treatments, all persons on election duty shall also be provided cashless treatment in empanelled private hospitals in case of Heat Stroke during ensuing Simultaneous General, 2024. The cashless treatment shall be provided upon production of their appointment/ engagement order issued for Election Duty.”

“In such cases, the affected personnel are to be provided with immediate cashless treatment and the empanelled Private Hospital should raise the bill in OFFLINE MODE as per BSKY Package rates to State Health Assurance Society for necessary payment,” she added.