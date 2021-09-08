TNI Evening News Headlines – September 8, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 221 more COVID positive cases & 147 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 151 local contact cases and 48 quarantine cases.

➡️ 574 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 999165.

➡️ Timing for darshan at Puri Jagannath Temple extended till 9 PM. The shrine, will remain closed for devotees on Sundays.

➡️ Odisha born former IBM executive Prativa Mohapatra appointed as the Vice President and Managing Director of Adobe India.

➡️ Para Badminton Gold medalist, Pramod Bhagat to receive a cash award of Rs 6 Cr from Odisha Government & a Group A level Govt job.

➡️ Chilika MLA Prashanta Kumar Jagdev suspended from BJD for assaulting a BJP leader.

➡️ Odisha Assembly clears Panchayat Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021.

India News

➡️ Two boats carrying 120 passengers collided in the Brahmaputra river in Jorhat today.

➡️ Bharamaputra Boat Collision Rescue Operation: Over 100 people rescued, 20 still missing. 1 death has been confirmed.

➡️Kerala reports 30,196 new cases, 181 deaths and 27,579 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Animal slaughter and sale of meat has been banned in #Bengaluru on #GaneshChaturthi

➡️ Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh hosts dinner for Tokyo Olympics winners and participants in Mohali

➡️ BJP appoints Dharmendra Pradhan as election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh polls.

➡️ Union Cabinet approves procurement of 56 C-295 MW transport aircraft for Indian Air Force.

➡️ Union Cabinet approves MSP for rabi crops for marketing season 2022-23.

World news

➡️ India Discusses Afghan situation with USA, Russia.

➡️ At least 14 members of the Taliban’s new government are on UNSC’s terrorism blacklist, reports revealed.

➡️ Taliban arrests five journalists working with Kabul daily: Report.