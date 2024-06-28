Chief Secretaries of Odisha from 1936 to 2024

Odisha, has seen a dynamic range of leadership over the years both in politics and beraucratic administration. Meanwhile, the role of the Chief Secretary, has been held by numerous distinguished officers. Here’s a comprehensive look at the Chief Secretaries of Odisha from 1936 to the present:
- P. T. Mansfield, E.S.Q. – 01-04-1936
- J. Bowsted, E.S.Q. – 03-08-1940
- R. A. E. Willams, E.S.Q. – 21-04-1944
- Arturhugh Kemp, E.S.Q. – 25-06-1946
- Shri B. C. Mukherjee – 05-12-1948 to 11-12-1949
- Shri B. Mukherjee – 11-12-1949 to 08-06-1956
- Shri B. Sivaraman – 12-06-1956 to 10-09-1959
- Shri V. Ramanathan – 10-09-1959 to 05-07-1961
- Shri A. K. Barren – 09-05-1965 to 02-05-1970
- Shri G. C. L. Joneja – 27-05-1970 to 11-11-1972
- Shri M. Ramakrishnaya – 11-11-1972 to 31-08-1974
- Shri V. S. Mathews – 31-08-1974 to 05-05-1976
- Shri J. A. Dave – 07-05-1976 to 18-02-1977
- Shri A. K. Majumdar – 18-02-1977 to 28-02-1977
- Shri J. A. Dave – 01-03-1977 to 21-09-1977
- Shri K. Ramamurty – 29-09-1977 to 13-02-1979
- Shri S. M. H. Burney – 14-02-1979 to 29-02-1980
- Shri B. Venkatraman – 29-02-1980 to 29-03-1980
- Shri S. M. Patnaik – 01-03-1983 to 01-04-1983
- Shri L. I. Parija – 30-03-1980 to 28-02-1983
- Shri Gian Chand – 02-04-1983 to 31-12-1985
- Shri L. I. Parija – 01-01-1986 to 05-08-1987
- Shri N. K. Panda – 05-08-1987 to 31-05-1989
- Shri R. K. Mishra – 01-06-1989 to 15-08-1991
- Shri R. K. Rath – 16-08-1991 to 30-11-1992
- Shri R. N. Das – 01-12-1992 to 30-09-1995
- Shri R. K. Bhujabal – 30-09-1995 to 30-06-1997
- Shri S. B. Mishra – 04-07-1997 to 24-02-1999
- Shri S. Sahoo – 24-02-1999 to 11-10-1999
- Shri S. B. Mishra – 11-10-1999 to 07-03-2000
- Shri S. M. Patnaik – 08-03-2000 to 31-10-2000
- Shri D. P. Bagchi – 01-11-2000 to 31-10-2002
- Shri P. K. Mohanty – 31-10-2002 to 31-08-2004
- Dr. Subas Pani – 01-09-2004 to 30-11-2006
- Shri Ajit Kumar Tripathy – 01-12-2006 to 31-08-2009
- Shri Tarun Kanti Mishra – 01-09-2009 to 31-08-2010
- Shri Bijay Kumar Patnaik – 01-09-2010 to 30-06-2013
- Shri Jugal Kishore Mohapatra – 01-09-2010 to 30-06-2013
- Shri Gokul Chandra Pati – 01-07-2013 to 25-07-2014
- Shri Aditya Prasad Padhi – 2015-2019
- Shri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra – 2019-2023
- Shri Pradeep Kumar Jena – 2023-2024
The latest appointment is Shri Manoj Ahuja, who has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of Odisha on June 30, 2024. A 1990-batch Odisha-cadre officer, Ahuja was serving as the Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Secretary before his recent return to the state.
Ahuja’s appointment comes at a critical juncture for the state, with expectations for him to lead with distinction and uphold the high standards set by his predecessors. Other contenders for the post included Nitin Chandra, Anu Garg, and Satyabrata Sahu, but Ahuja’s seniority and extensive experience made him the preferred choice for this prestigious position.
