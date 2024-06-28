Chief Secretaries of Odisha from 1936 to 2024

Odisha, has seen a dynamic range of leadership over the years both in politics and beraucratic administration. Meanwhile, the role of the Chief Secretary, has been held by numerous distinguished officers. Here’s a comprehensive look at the Chief Secretaries of Odisha from 1936 to the present:

P. T. Mansfield, E.S.Q. – 01-04-1936 J. Bowsted, E.S.Q. – 03-08-1940 R. A. E. Willams, E.S.Q. – 21-04-1944 Arturhugh Kemp, E.S.Q. – 25-06-1946 Shri B. C. Mukherjee – 05-12-1948 to 11-12-1949 Shri B. Mukherjee – 11-12-1949 to 08-06-1956 Shri B. Sivaraman – 12-06-1956 to 10-09-1959 Shri V. Ramanathan – 10-09-1959 to 05-07-1961 Shri A. K. Barren – 09-05-1965 to 02-05-1970 Shri G. C. L. Joneja – 27-05-1970 to 11-11-1972 Shri M. Ramakrishnaya – 11-11-1972 to 31-08-1974 Shri V. S. Mathews – 31-08-1974 to 05-05-1976 Shri J. A. Dave – 07-05-1976 to 18-02-1977 Shri A. K. Majumdar – 18-02-1977 to 28-02-1977 Shri J. A. Dave – 01-03-1977 to 21-09-1977 Shri K. Ramamurty – 29-09-1977 to 13-02-1979 Shri S. M. H. Burney – 14-02-1979 to 29-02-1980 Shri B. Venkatraman – 29-02-1980 to 29-03-1980 Shri S. M. Patnaik – 01-03-1983 to 01-04-1983

Shri L. I. Parija – 30-03-1980 to 28-02-1983 Shri Gian Chand – 02-04-1983 to 31-12-1985 Shri L. I. Parija – 01-01-1986 to 05-08-1987 Shri N. K. Panda – 05-08-1987 to 31-05-1989 Shri R. K. Mishra – 01-06-1989 to 15-08-1991 Shri R. K. Rath – 16-08-1991 to 30-11-1992 Shri R. N. Das – 01-12-1992 to 30-09-1995 Shri R. K. Bhujabal – 30-09-1995 to 30-06-1997 Shri S. B. Mishra – 04-07-1997 to 24-02-1999 Shri S. Sahoo – 24-02-1999 to 11-10-1999 Shri S. B. Mishra – 11-10-1999 to 07-03-2000 Shri S. M. Patnaik – 08-03-2000 to 31-10-2000 Shri D. P. Bagchi – 01-11-2000 to 31-10-2002 Shri P. K. Mohanty – 31-10-2002 to 31-08-2004 Dr. Subas Pani – 01-09-2004 to 30-11-2006 Shri Ajit Kumar Tripathy – 01-12-2006 to 31-08-2009 Shri Tarun Kanti Mishra – 01-09-2009 to 31-08-2010 Shri Bijay Kumar Patnaik – 01-09-2010 to 30-06-2013 Shri Jugal Kishore Mohapatra – 01-09-2010 to 30-06-2013 Shri Gokul Chandra Pati – 01-07-2013 to 25-07-2014 Shri Aditya Prasad Padhi – 2015-2019 Shri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra – 2019-2023 Shri Pradeep Kumar Jena – 2023-2024

The latest appointment is Shri Manoj Ahuja, who has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of Odisha on June 30, 2024. A 1990-batch Odisha-cadre officer, Ahuja was serving as the Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Secretary before his recent return to the state.

Ahuja’s appointment comes at a critical juncture for the state, with expectations for him to lead with distinction and uphold the high standards set by his predecessors. Other contenders for the post included Nitin Chandra, Anu Garg, and Satyabrata Sahu, but Ahuja’s seniority and extensive experience made him the preferred choice for this prestigious position.