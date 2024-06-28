Chief Secretaries of Odisha from 1936 to 2024

By S. Rodrigues

Odisha, has seen a dynamic range of leadership over the years both in politics and beraucratic administration. Meanwhile, the role of the Chief Secretary,  has been held by numerous distinguished officers. Here’s a comprehensive look at the Chief Secretaries of Odisha from 1936 to the present:

  1. P. T. Mansfield, E.S.Q. – 01-04-1936
  2. J. Bowsted, E.S.Q. – 03-08-1940
  3. R. A. E. Willams, E.S.Q. – 21-04-1944
  4. Arturhugh Kemp, E.S.Q. – 25-06-1946
  5. Shri B. C. Mukherjee – 05-12-1948 to 11-12-1949
  6. Shri B. Mukherjee – 11-12-1949 to 08-06-1956
  7. Shri B. Sivaraman – 12-06-1956 to 10-09-1959
  8. Shri V. Ramanathan – 10-09-1959 to 05-07-1961
  9. Shri A. K. Barren – 09-05-1965 to 02-05-1970
  10. Shri G. C. L. Joneja – 27-05-1970 to 11-11-1972
  11. Shri M. Ramakrishnaya – 11-11-1972 to 31-08-1974
  12. Shri V. S. Mathews – 31-08-1974 to 05-05-1976
  13. Shri J. A. Dave – 07-05-1976 to 18-02-1977
  14. Shri A. K. Majumdar – 18-02-1977 to 28-02-1977
  15. Shri J. A. Dave – 01-03-1977 to 21-09-1977
  16. Shri K. Ramamurty – 29-09-1977 to 13-02-1979
  17. Shri S. M. H. Burney – 14-02-1979 to 29-02-1980
  18. Shri B. Venkatraman – 29-02-1980 to 29-03-1980
  19. Shri S. M. Patnaik – 01-03-1983 to 01-04-1983
  20. Shri L. I. Parija – 30-03-1980 to 28-02-1983
  21. Shri Gian Chand – 02-04-1983 to 31-12-1985
  22. Shri L. I. Parija – 01-01-1986 to 05-08-1987
  23. Shri N. K. Panda – 05-08-1987 to 31-05-1989
  24. Shri R. K. Mishra – 01-06-1989 to 15-08-1991
  25. Shri R. K. Rath – 16-08-1991 to 30-11-1992
  26. Shri R. N. Das – 01-12-1992 to 30-09-1995
  27. Shri R. K. Bhujabal – 30-09-1995 to 30-06-1997
  28. Shri S. B. Mishra – 04-07-1997 to 24-02-1999
  29. Shri S. Sahoo – 24-02-1999 to 11-10-1999
  30. Shri S. B. Mishra – 11-10-1999 to 07-03-2000
  31. Shri S. M. Patnaik – 08-03-2000 to 31-10-2000
  32. Shri D. P. Bagchi – 01-11-2000 to 31-10-2002
  33. Shri P. K. Mohanty – 31-10-2002 to 31-08-2004
  34. Dr. Subas Pani – 01-09-2004 to 30-11-2006
  35. Shri Ajit Kumar Tripathy – 01-12-2006 to 31-08-2009
  36. Shri Tarun Kanti Mishra – 01-09-2009 to 31-08-2010
  37. Shri Bijay Kumar Patnaik – 01-09-2010 to 30-06-2013
  38. Shri Jugal Kishore Mohapatra – 01-09-2010 to 30-06-2013
  39. Shri Gokul Chandra Pati – 01-07-2013 to 25-07-2014
  40. Shri Aditya Prasad Padhi – 2015-2019
  41. Shri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra – 2019-2023
  42. Shri Pradeep Kumar Jena – 2023-2024
The latest appointment is Shri Manoj Ahuja, who has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of Odisha on June 30, 2024. A 1990-batch Odisha-cadre officer, Ahuja was serving as the Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Secretary before his recent return to the state.

Ahuja’s appointment comes at a critical juncture for the state, with expectations for him to lead with distinction and uphold the high standards set by his predecessors. Other contenders for the post included Nitin Chandra, Anu Garg, and Satyabrata Sahu, but Ahuja’s seniority and extensive experience made him the preferred choice for this prestigious position.

