TNI Morning News Headlines – June 29, 2024

➡️Senior IAS Anu Garg gets empaneled to move to Centre on a Secretary or Secretary equivalent post.
➡️a Low-Pressure area has formed over the Northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Odisha coast. IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in some Odisha districts.
➡️Odia labourers stranded in Dubai allege torture; seek help from Odisha Government.
➡️Death of 5 children due to Diphtheria at Manuspadar village: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) team in Rayagada to review the situation.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi along with Deputy CMs Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida visits Sadaiv Atal and pays tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in Delhi.
➡️Odisha Cricket Association to conduct T20 Cricket League 2024 at Barabati Stadium.
➡️Second batch of 4,029 pilgrims leave Jammu as 52-day-long Amarnath Yatra begins today. It will end on August 19.
➡️NTA announces fresh dates for UGC-NET. NCET 2024 exam to be conducted on July 10, Joint CSIR UGC NET to be conducted from 25 -27th July, UGC NET June 2024 Cycle to be held between August 21 and September 4.
➡️5 Army soldiers swept away in flash floods near Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.
➡️5 workers were killed and 10 others injured in a blast at a factory in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district.
➡️Congress leader, ex-minister Dharampuri Srinivas passes away.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes the Andaman Sea: National Centre for Seismology.
➡️World Bank approves $1.5 billion more to aid India’s low-carbon emission reforms.
➡️India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup final match in Barbados. today. India aim to end 11-year wait for ICC trophy.
➡️Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama to be discharged today after successful knee surgery in US.
