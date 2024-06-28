Senior IAS Officer Manoj Ahuja appointed Odisha Chief Secretary

TNI Bureau: Putting all speculation to rest, the Odisha Government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Manoj Ahuja as the next Chief Secretary of Odisha.

Punjab-born 1990-batch Odisha Cadre IAS Officer Manoj Ahuja will succeed Pradeep Kumar Jena. The six-month extension of the incumbent chief secretary Pradeep Jena will end on June 30.

Ahuja was serving as the secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The IAS officer has held several portfolios like Joint Director (Personnel Training/Personnel & General Administration) at the Centre and Commissioner and Secretary, Steel & Mines and Sports & Youth Services in Odisha. He also served as the Chairman, Central Board of Secondary Education, Ministry of Education.