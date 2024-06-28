Odisha BJP to felicitate CM, Dy CMs, Ministers, MPs, MLAs

TNI Bureau: Odisha unit of BJP will felicitate Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CMs Pravati Parida & KV Singhdeo, Ministers, Union Ministers, party MPs and MLAs at a felicitation ceremony going to be organized at the Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar on June 30.

Odisha CM and Deputy CMs, who are on a four-day Delhi tour for the first time after BJP Government formed Government in the State, met President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. They also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and took up Odisha’s aspirations from the upcoming Union budget.

The three met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and requested him to expedite all road infrastructure projects including the coastal highways.

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi with his two Deputy CMs also met with Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Sri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. During the meeting, they discussed various topics including the development of tourism in the State.