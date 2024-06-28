TNI Evening News Headlines – June 28, 2024

➡️Indian Railways to run 315 special trains to Puri for 2024 Ratha Jatra.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy CMs Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo & Prabhati Parida met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
➡️IPS officer Ashish Singh has joined the duty on June 3: DGP Arun Sarangi on Home Department’s inquiry.
➡️IAS officer Manoj Ahuja appointed new Chief Secretary of Odisha.
➡️Heavy rain submerges Delhi, several areas flooded, water enters homes; water enters houses including residences of several Ministers.
➡️Death toll rises to 3 in Delhi Airport Roof Collapse.
➡️NEET exam paper leak case: CBI has arrested Dr Ehsaan Ul Haq, Principal of Oasis School and Vice Principal Imtiaz Alam from Hazaribagh.
➡️Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren walks out of jail after 5 months.
➡️Government is ready to for discussion on any issue but within parliamentary traditions and decorum: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
➡️Opposition members disrupted proceeding of Rajya Sabha during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address.
➡️Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed anguish over Leader of Opposition entering Well of the House as it has happened for the first time in the history of the Indian Parliament.
➡️Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren released on bail from Birsa Munda jail in a land scam case today.
➡️Deputy NSA Vikram Misri to take charge as the new Foreign Secretary of India from July 15, 2024.
➡️Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD movie, which registered a worldwide record in the pre-sales and advance bookings all over the countries including India was earned a massive Rs 191 crore in day 1.
➡️Maharashtra: Singer Asha Bhosle’s biography ‘Swaraswamini Asha’ was launched today, in Mumbai.
➡️India has now become the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market after the U.S. and China.
➡️António Costa elected as the next President of the European Council.
Comments are closed.