Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Grants Rs 10 Lakhs Each to Odisha Athletes Qualifying for Asian Games

Bhubaneswar, TNI Bureau: In a show of unwavering support for Odisha’s athletes, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has pledged financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs each to the talented individuals who have qualified for the prestigious Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games in China. This announcement comes as a boost to the state’s sports enthusiasts, further reaffirming the government’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent.

The Asian Games, renowned for bringing together elite athletes from across the continent, serve as a platform for these individuals to showcase their dedication and skills on an international stage. With the upcoming Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games scheduled from September 23 to October 8 this year, Odisha is proud to have 13 athletes who have secured their spots in various disciplines.

Also read: 100-Word Insight: Aparajita Sarangi’s Big Dare

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The list of Odisha’s Asian Games-bound athletes is as follows:

Kishore Jena – Athletics Anshika Bharati, Ritu Kaudi, and Sonali Swain – Rowing Anupama Swain – Ju-Jitsu Neha Devi Leichondam – Kayaking & Canoeing Pyari Xaxa – Football Deep Grace Ekka and Amit Rohidas – Hockey Dumuni Marndi, Tarulata Naik, Mama Naik, and Hupi Majhi – Rugby

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in expressing his heartfelt wishes to the athletes, emphasized his hope that they would excel and bring glory to the state at the Games. The financial support provided aims to empower these athletes to channel their energy and dedication into their training and performance, enabling them to compete at their very best.

As the athletes gear up for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s announcement underscores the government’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent in Odisha and ensuring that they have the resources they need to succeed on the international stage.