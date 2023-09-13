TNI Morning News Headlines – September 13, 2023

➡️Low Pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal; red warning issues for Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Kandhamal and Ganjam Today.
➡️Primary teachers across Odisha intensify agitation, to go on mass leave from today, seeking fulfillment of their demands including job regularisation and pay hikes.
➡️Mission Indradhanush launched in Odisha; over one lakh children below 5 years and 23,568 pregnant women to be vaccinated.
➡️No students’ Union Elections in Universities and Degree Colleges in Odisha this year.
➡️11 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.
➡️Remains of ancient temple discovered during excavation at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. These include several idols and pillars: General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai.
➡️Nagaland Assembly unanimously adopts resolution against Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
➡️Rajouri, J&K: Security heightened as an encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Narllah area of district Rajouri in Jammu.
➡️Employees of the Parliament will soon be seen in new uniforms for their respective departments.
Related Posts
➡️Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel handed over cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family members of Sigmn Mahipalsinh Vala, who lost his life during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir last month.
➡️Income Tax Department conducts raid on the premises of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in UP’s Rampur.
➡️Rupee rises 3 paise to 82.92 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Apple introduces Watch Ultra 2 with new S9 chip.
➡️Ravindra Jadeja becomes most-successful bowler for India in Asia Cup.
➡️India qualifies for the Final of Asia Cup 2023 with 41-run win over Sri Lanka.
➡️The International Hockey Federation (FIH) withdraws Olympic qualifier from Pakistan.
➡️Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA) has confirmed the detection of radioactive material leaks in one of its nuclear fuel research facilities, no adverse effects on the health of the staff or the surrounding environment.
➡️Death toll from floods in Libya surpasses 3,000.
➡️North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile; Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s office sounds alert.
Comments are closed.