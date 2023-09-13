TNI Evening News Headlines – September 13, 2023

➡️5 people succumbed to the deadly Scrub Typhus disease in Odisha’s Bargarh district.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh each for Odisha athletes going to participate in Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games in China.
➡️Jajpur medical college and hospital to be named after King Jajati Keshari.
➡️Lakhs of primary teachers in Odisha go on mass leave for pay hike and other demands.
➡️5T Secretary V K Pandian today reviewed the Grievance Resolution status of the districts with all District Collectors.
➡️Two gates of Hirakud Dam opened to release excess water from the reservoir.
➡️Army RR unit Commanding Officer (Colonel), Company commander (Major) & J&K Police DSP killed in action in the Anantnag terror encounter.
➡️2 terrorists killed in Rajouri encounter; warlike stores, medicines with Pakistan markings recovered.
➡️6-yr-old Army Dog ‘Kent’ dies protecting soldier during encounter in J&K.
Related Posts
➡️Indian Air Force chief receives first C-295 transport aircraft made for India by Airbus.
➡️NIA attaches house of Al-Qaeda’s active member for terror acts in Uttar Pradesh.
➡️Cabinet approves Rs 7,210 crore outlay for third phase of eCourts scheme for 4 years.
➡️Cabinet has approved the extension of PMUY for the release of 75 lakh LPG connections.
➡️INDIA bloc to begin joint public meetings from Bhopal in October first week and will hold joint public meetings in different parts of the country: Congress leader K C Venugopal.
➡️Death toll from a Hanoi apartment building has risen to 56.
➡️President Arif Alvi proposes November 6 as date for general elections in Pakistan.
➡️Flood death toll in Libya’s city of Derna has risen to more than 5,100.
➡️Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah ruled out of Asia Cup due to shoulder injury.
Comments are closed.