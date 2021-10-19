Chhatra Congress gheraos Dibya Shankar Mishra’s House

Insight Bureau: The agitated Chhatra Congress activists have gheraoed the residence of Odisha MoS (Home) Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, demanding his sacking from the Cabinet in Mahaling School Principal Mamita Meher “murder” case.

The police prevented the protestors from entering the house of the Minister. The Chhatra Congress activists hurled eggs at his residence in protest.

The cops later picked up the Congress workers and evacuated the place forcibly.

Meanwhile, BJD Vice President and former Minister Debi Mishra sought to defend the party and government, saying the facts should be established first and only levelling allegations won’t prove anyone guilty. He further said that law will follow its own course and culprits will definitely be punished.

The Balangir Police will conduct a DNA test to establish the identity of the charred and decomposed body exhumed from the under-construction stadium in Mahaling. According to latest reports, the belongings (gold chain, anklet & bag) recovered from the site are of Mamita Meher. Her family has identified those.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Rs 1 lakh cash reward has been announced for information on Govind Sahu, who escaped from police custody. Govind Sahu, President of the Sunshine English Medium School Management Committee, was also Contractor of the site where the body was exhumed.

Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja has alleged direct involvement of Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra in this case and sought his ouster from the Cabinet while demanding a CBI probe.

BJP has also demanded resignation of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra and decided to send a five-member team of its Mahila Morcha to Kalahandi and Balangir starting from tomorrow.

Also Read: