Decomposed Body Found; Suspected to be of Mamita Meher

Insight Bureau: A charred and decomposed body of a woman was found after digging the under-construction stadium in Mahaling in Kalahandi District. The body is suspected to be of Sunshine School Principal Mamita Meher who had gone missing on October 8.

The body was burnt beyond recognition. While all circumstantial evidences have provided enough hint that the dead body could be of Mamita Meher, the police will conduct DNA test to establish her identity.

Mamita was working at the Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling under the Sindhekela police station of Kalahandi district.

Prime accused in the case, Govinda Sahu, who is also the President of the school managing committee, had escaped from police custody in Titilagarh during detention for questioning. He is still absconding.

According to the reports, Govinda Sahu used to force women employees of the school to keep illicit relationships with him. When Mamita protested and sought to expose him, she had to bear the brunt, it is alleged.

Govinda Sahu was also the contractor of the Mahaling Stadim where the body was found this morning. The locals expressed surprise how the police got to know about the place even though nobody is arrested in this case. The Balangir Police has announced Rs 20,000 reward for any information on prime accused Govind Sahu, who is at large.

Meanwhile, BJP and Congress have sought resignation of State MoS (Home) Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged links with Govinda Sahu. The Opposition has accused the Minister of patronising and protecting the criminals in this case. The BJP will send a five-member fact-finding team of its Mahila Morcha to the spot.

The police have beefed up security at Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra’s residence in Bhubaneswar following the latest development.