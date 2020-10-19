Chandrani Murmu files Breach of Privilege Notice against OTV

TNI Bureau: Keonjhar MP Chandrani Murmu has filed a breach of privilege notice against OTV with the Parliament. She has sent a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Chandrani urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to initiate a breach of privilege proceedings against OTV for airing several “false and fake news programmes” from 15th October, 2020 which are aimed at subverting truth and denying justice to her.

Chandrani Murmu has stated in her Notice on breach of privilege that OTV reporters and others viralled a morphed, obscene video of hers with a malicious intent to defame, harass and mentally torture her.

When Police questioned OTV reported Ramesh Rath who has been named by a junior OTV reporter as the perpetrator of this crime against Chandrani Murmu, OTV using false and fake narrative based stories is trying to save their reporter and concealing the truth,” she added.