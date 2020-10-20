Pradeep Majhi backs Chandrani; rejects Baijayant’s Pakistan Analogy

TNI Bureau: One of the most vocal tribal leaders of Odisha and Congress Working President Pradeep Majhi extended full support to Keonjhar MP Chandrani Murmu in her fight in the “morphed viral video” case.

“Any attempt to deny justice to Chandrani Murmu or use her innocence for personal gains won’t be tolerated. We demand speedy justice for her. If the Odisha Govt fails, we would gherao Naveen Niwas,” said Pradeep.

Pradeep Majhi also rejected BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda’s Pakistan analogy.

While talking to The News Insight, Pradeep said, “It’s true that Odisha Police is indulged in high handedness in many instances. However, Jay Panda should have given examples of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat or West Bengal to condemn Police action. The Pakistan analogy for Odisha is not acceptable. He should apologise instead of issuing clarifications”, he added.