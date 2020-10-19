Cremation Restrictions lifted at Puri Swargadwar

TNI Bureau: In a big relief to people outside the Puri District, the District Administration has lifted the restrictions on cremation activities at Swargadwar.

The restrictions were in force since July 8 and extended twice.

With the lifting of restrictions, people outside the Puri District can have cremations of the dead at the Swargadwar and immerse the ashes at Mahodadhi adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

The decision was taken in the wake of declining Covid-19 cases in Puri.

