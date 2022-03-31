Three headed Vishnu Sculpture retrieved from Jhelum River

Insight Bureau: A three headed Vishnu Sculpture was retrieved from Jhelum river.

During sand extraction in Kakapora village of Pulwama, South Kashmir the labourers discovered the sculpture.

The three headed Vishnu Sculpture is said to be from the 9th century.

The sculpture was later handed over to officials at Pulwama police station.

After completing legal formalities, the sculpture was handed over to the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the officials, the sculpture was finely carved and well-dressed and clearly demonstrated the sculptural style used at Avantipora during the ninth century AD.

Netizens request Prime Minister Narendra Modi for restoration of Hindu temples in Kashmir before they completely perish.