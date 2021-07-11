Centre allocates rs. 3,323 Crore grant to Odisha under Jal Jeevan Mission

TNI Bureau: The Centre has allocated Rs 3,323 crore to Odisha under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the year 2021-22, a four-fold increase in allocation as compared to the last fiscal, Union Minister, Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Sunday.

Central grant to Odisha under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the year 2021-22 has been increased to Rs. 3,323.42 Crore, which was Rs. 812.15 Crore in 2020-21. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has assured full assistance to the State for making provision of tap water supply in every rural home by March, 2024.

In his letter to the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has emphasized that the work of providing tap connections should start in all the villages so that the state can provide tap water supply to every household by March, 2024.

To support Odisha in its endeavor to execute the annual plan for 2021-22, Central allocation has been increased four-fold. With unspent balance of Rs. 10.93 Crore and matching State’s share of Rs. 3,253 Crore, in all Rs. 6,596 Crore is available for water supply work in the State in 2021-22. Thus, there is no shortage of fund availability.

To enable PRIs to manage water supply and ensure improved sanitation in villages, in 2021-22, Rs. 1,002 Crore has been allocated to Odisha as 15th Finance Commission tied grant for water & sanitation to Rural Local Bodies/ PRIs. There is an assured funding of Rs. 5,280 Crore for the next five years i.e. up to 2025-26. This huge investment in rural areas of Odisha, will accelerate economic activities and also boost rural economy. It will create new employment opportunities in villages.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, the State also needs to accord priority to water-scarce areas, quality-affected villages, Aspirational districts, SC/ST majority villages and Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojna (SAGY) villages.