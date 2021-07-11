TNI Evening News Headlines – July 11, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 316 more COVID positive cases & 339 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 249 local contact cases and 67 quarantine cases.

➡️ 2824 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 912463.

➡️ SJTA Cief Krishan Kumar seeks blessings of Puri Shankaracharya Jagadguru Swami Nischalananda Saraswati; invites him to the Ratha Jatra. Puri Sankaracharya will grace the chariot festival.

➡️ BSF Captain Bhav Pandit and his chopper team behind airlifting of 2 injured SOG commandos to Bhubaneswar from Kandhamal yesterday.

➡️ Centre allocates Rs 3,323 crore grant to Odisha under Jal Jeevan Mission.

➡️ Low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; heavy rains likely in Odisha till July 15: IMD.

➡️ Andhra officials oppose construction of a school and Jagannath temple in Kotia.

➡️ A 27-year-old woman gave birth to a baby boy inside a coach of Howrah-Yesvantpur Express at Bhubaneswar railway station on Saturday.

India News

➡️ Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests 2 suspected Al Qaeda terrorists.

➡️ Kolkata Police arrests 3 suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorists.

➡️ PM Modi to interact with Indian athletes’ contingent bound for Tokyo Olympics on July 13.

➡️ Yogi Adityanath unveils Uttar Pradesh’s new Population Policy 2021-2030. People having more than two children in Uttar Pradesh will be debarred from contesting local bodies polls, applying for government jobs.

➡️ Ahmedabad police asks people to close doors, windows during Amit Shah’s visit.

➡️ IIT Gandhinagar creates anti-viral coating to fight viral infections.

➡️ IAS officer thrashes Journalist during block Poll coverage in UP.

➡️ Goa extended Statewide Curfew till 7am, 19th July 2021.

➡️ Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market witnesses a heavy footfall of visitors.

World News

➡️ Taliban calls China a ‘friend’, promises not to host Uyghur militants in Afghanistan: Report.

➡️ India evacuates diplomats, security personnel from Kandahar as Taliban captures new areas.

➡️ Afghanistan to rush troops to border as Taliban extends gains.

➡️ G20 approves minimum global corporate tax of 15%.

➡️ Wimbledon: Ash Barty ends Australia’s 41-year wait for women’s singles title; defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3 in the final.