Central Forces likely to be deployed in Brahmagiri

TNI Bureau: According to confidential sources, one of the most sensitive constituencies in Odisha, Brahmagiri may witness large scale deployment of central forces during the elections. Several areas in the assembly constituency are likely to witness violent incidents like in the past as some people may resort to violence to influence the poll outcome.

Rigging, violent clashes, firing and bombing are not new in Brahmagiri during panchayat and assembly polls. Some of the sensitive areas include Gambhari, Pirijipur, Brahmagiri and Rebana Nuagaon, Manapada which keep reporting violent clashes during the polls.

In 2019, Brahmagiri had witnessed both pre-poll and post-poll violence in large scale. Situation was no different in 2022 panchayat polls too. Situation may go from bad to worse this time in 2024, as late Lulu Mohapatra’s daughter Upasna is making her political debut against a seasoned leader Umakanta Samantray, who migrated from Satyabadi to Brahmagiri at the eleventh hour.

If we believe the sources, the ECI has noted the political situation in Brahmagiri and amidst the allegations of misuse of government officials and bitterness between BJD and BJP, it won’t take any chances and ensure adequate deployment of central forces to conduct free and fair polls.

Upasna is young, energetic and fierce while Uma has the long experience and organisational skills behind him. Upasna is determined to start her political career with a bang and establish her supremacy in the political battle of Brahmagiri. She has the advantage of being a young woman apart from carrying the ‘Lulu Legacy’. On the other hand, Uma is using her organisational skills in this ‘do or die’ battle.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Since Uma was forcibly fielded from Brahmagiri instead of his traditional constituency Satyabadi to ensure a safe passage for Sanjay Dasburma, he is not taking any chances to work round the clock, not to lose political relevance forever.

Upasna has entered the electoral arena with a 25-year vision plan. So, this battle is very crucial for her. She is confident of sailing through, based on her 2019 experience when she could help her political novice uncle win the polls against a seasoned politician like Sanjay Dasburma.

The ‘Battle of Brahmagiri’ is going to become hot, intense and acrimonious in the coming weeks. People keep praying to Lord Alarnath for peace and harmony in Brahmagiri Assembly segment.

Also Read: