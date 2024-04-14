BJD accuses BJP of tarnishing image of Mission Shakti Women in Odisha

TNI Bureau: A delegation of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today met the chief electoral officer (CEO) accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its candidates tarnishing the image of women workers in Odisha.

The State ruling party under the leadership of MPs Sasmit Patra and Sulata Deo submitted a memorandum to the CEO demanding action against saffron party its candidates for allegedly defaming and intimidating women ASHA and Anganwadi workers and Mission Shakti members.

“It has come to light that certain BJP leaders and candidates are coercing them to support the saffron party in the upcoming elections. They are being targeted with threats of job loss and other consequences if they do not comply with these demands. This is clear violation of their rights and an attempt to manipulate the electoral process through fear and intimidation,” BJD said in the memorandum.

“We request the Election Commission to provide protection to these workers and ensure that they can perform their duties without fear or interference. The respect and dignity of these workers must be upheld, and they should not be used as pawns in political games,” BJD said.

It is to be noted here that the State ruling party had on April 11 alleged that the BJP representatives falsely accuse the ASHA and anganwadi workers, and leaders of Mission Shakti, in an attempt to influence them to support BJP’s agenda in the upcoming general elections.