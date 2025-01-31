Celebrity Cricket League 2025: Know The Barabati Schedule

The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is set to bring its star-studded cricketing action to Cuttack on February 16, 2025. The matches will be held at the Barabati Stadium, featuring two exciting fixtures:

Punjab De Sher vs. Bhojpuri Dabbangs: 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Mumbai Heroes vs. Bengal Tigers: 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM

The CCL is renowned for featuring celebrities from various Indian film industries, adding a unique blend of entertainment and sportsmanship. While the specific line-ups for the Cuttack matches have not been officially announced, the teams traditionally include prominent figures such as:

Punjab De Sher: Led by Sonu Sood, known for his versatile roles in Bollywood and regional cinema.

Bhojpuri Dabbangs: Captained by Manoj Tiwari, a celebrated actor and singer in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Mumbai Heroes: Under the leadership of Riteish Deshmukh, a popular Bollywood actor.

Bengal Tigers: Led by Jisshu Sengupta, a prominent figure in Bengali cinema.

Notably, the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) was established in 2011. Barabati Stadium, Cuttack hosted the CCL matches during 2013-14 season. In view of the huge response to the game, the management is considering the inclusion of an Odia Cine Star team in the upcoming CCL season.

Fans in Cuttack can anticipate an exhilarating day of cricket infused with the glamour of the film industry. For the latest updates on team rosters and ticket bookings, it’s advisable to visit the official CCL website or follow their official social media channels.

https://ccl.in/