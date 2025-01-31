TNI Morning News Headlines – January 31, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday addressed both Houses of Parliament, marking the beginning of the Budget Session.
➡️Renovation work of Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar to be halted for four days (February 2, 3, 5 & 6) due to Sri Panchami, Banakalagi and other rituals: SJTA.
 
➡️10 students among 12 arrested in Barpali College third-semester examination question paper leak case.
 
➡️Odisha’s 4×100 Medley Relay Women’s Swimming Team wins Gold Medal at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.
 
➡️Budget Session of Parliament will begin on Friday with Finance Minister Sitharaman to table economic survey in Parliament today.
 
➡️Ahead of the Budget Session, PM Modi addresses to the Nation.
 
➡️Mahakumbh: More than 296.4 million devotees take dip in Triveni Sangam.
 

➡️UP court denies bail to 15 accused in Sambhal violence case.
 
➡️Delhi Election: Arvind Kejriwal arrives at ECI to clarify his remarks on Yamuna.
 
➡️27 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay in Kerala’s Kochi.
 
➡️Indian markets open flat amid Trump’s tariff threat to BRICS nations. Rupee falls 2 paise to 86.64 against US dollar in early trade.
 
➡️Sensex rallies 188.11 points to 76,947.92 in early trade; Nifty climbs 68.6 points to 23,318.1061.9K.
 
➡️Elon Musk Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize For ‘Free Speech’.
 
➡️US President Donald Trump threatens to impose 100% tariffs against countries of BRICS bloc, of which India is a part.
 
➡️Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas announced that its military chief, Mohammed Deif, was killed by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip.
