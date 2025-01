TNI Bureau: Odisha women swimmers bagged the Gold medal in the 38th National Games 2025 at Haldwani, Uttarakhand on Thursday.

The Odisha women 4X100 Midley Relay team of Pratyasa Ray, Mannata Mishra, Shrishti Upadhyay and Divyanka Pradhan bagged the Gold medal with a timing of 4.30.09.

The Maharashtra and Karnataka teams won the silver and bronze medals respectively.