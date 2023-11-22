Sensex at 66,023 and Nifty settles at 19,811 in the closing bell

The NSE Nifty 50 advanced 28.45 points or 0.14% to settle at 19,811.85, while the BSE Sensex gained 92.47 points or 0.14% to 66,023.24 in the closing bell.

Midcaps stocks led the gains among the broader indices while Smallcap stocks settled in the red. Bank Nifty index dropped 239.55 points or 0.55% to 43,449.60.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

IT, Pharma, Auto and FMCG stocks led the gains among the other sectoral indices while Banking, Metal, Media, and Realty stocks faced a downward trend.

BPCL, Cipla, Bajaj Auto, Infosys and NTPC were the top gainers on the NSE Nifty 50, while the laggards included IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, Hindalco and Adani Enterprises.

The volatility index (India Vix) ended down 3%.